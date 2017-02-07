ETSU Bucs Cromer picks up SoCon Player of the Week honor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Feb. 7, 2017) – For the second time this season and third time in his career, ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer (Albany, Ga.) earned Southern Conference Player of the Week honors as the league office announced its weekly award on Tuesday.

Cromer recorded back-to-back 24-point games as the Bucs split a pair of road games at VMI and Wofford on the week. For the week, Cromer shot 60.7 percent from the field (17-for-28) and 60 percent from 3-point range (9-for-15). He was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Cromer began the week shooting 60 percent (9-of-15) and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc in an 81-71 win at VMI on Thursday night, while following that up with another 24-point performance in a tough 79-76 loss at Wofford on Monday. The Albany, Ga. native was 8-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from three against the Terriers, while also adding five rebounds and two assists.

Following his back-to-back 24-point games, Cromer inched closer to the 1,000-point club, as he is 22 points shy of the mark with 978 career points in 60 career games a Buccaneer. Cromer ranks second in the SoCon in scoring (18.4) and third in three-point field goals made per game (3.0).

The Bucs are back in action Thursday night when ETSU hosts The Citadel at 7 p.m., inside Freedom Hall.

BY ETSU