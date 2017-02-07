Deputies: Autistic girl, 10, locked in cage inside Jonesborough home

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of child abuse and neglect after deputies say they were asked to check on an autistic girl inside a Jonesborough home.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says deputies made the welfare check at a home located on Miller Crossing Road around 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies said they met the homeowners — Mickey Sparks, age 69, and Patricia Laws, age 43. Deputies told the man and woman they had received information that a child was kept in a cage at the home.

Deputies report, when they entered the bedroom of the home they found a locked wooden cage on a mattress and an autistic girl, age 10, inside it. Deputies reported the cage smelled of urine and feces.

In addition, deputies say three other children lived in the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Department of Children’s Services responded and removed the children from the home.

News Channel 11 obtained court documents that revealed why the child was kept in a wooden cage.

According to the affidavit, Laws told officers the child was autistic and “they were able to control her better by locking her up.” She referred to it as a “safe room.”

The documents revealed Sparks said the Department of Children’s Services had been to the home several times and was aware of the cage, but a CPS supervisor said she did not see any reports of DCS approving it.

According to the affidavit, both Sparks and Laws told investigators they had been using the cage for the last three to four years.

Sparks and Laws were both arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. Both are currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center on a bond of $50,000 each.

Sparks and Laws were arraigned Tuesday in the Washington County General Sessions Court.

When Judge Robert Arnold asked Sparks if he understood the charge, he said he did not agree with it.

Both Sparks and Laws requested the appointment of a public defender. Judge Arnold denied Sparks one because he said he draws about $1,800 a month as a disabled veteran and owns property valued at $250,000.

Laws was appointed an attorney.

Sparks and Laws will set to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Deputies: Autistic child locked in cage inside Jonesborough home View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Deputies in Washington County, TN were asked to make welfare check at a home after receiving a tip that an autistic child, age 10, was locked in a cage (Source: WJHL) Patricia Laws in Washington County, TN General Sessions court on February 7, 2017 for an arraignment hearing. (Source: WJHL) Mickey Sparks (on left) and Patricia Laws (on right) in Washington County, TN General Sessions court on February 7, 2017 for an arraignment hearing (Source: WJHL) Mickey Sparks in Washington County, TN General Sessions court on February 7, 2017 for an arraignment hearing (Source: WJHL) Mickey Sparks, age 69, and Patricia Laws, age 43. (Source: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Washington County Sheriff Investigators say there were two sets of twins living in the house. One child was found locked in a cage. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/8vFdVi6f3r — Curtis McCloud (@CurtisWJHL) February 7, 2017