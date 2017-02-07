Crews working on sites at Washington Co. Industrial Park to attract companies and bring jobs

Related Coverage New industry and hundreds of jobs could be coming to the Tri-Cities

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A project that could bring hundreds of jobs to the Tri-Cities is set to be done by spring.

We reported back in May, the Washington County Industrial Park is making some million dollar improvements.

There are three companies at the industrial park right now and two empty lots. Thanks the nearly $ 2 million project to get these sites ready for construction, some companies have taken interest in locating here, according to Alicia Summers, Vice President of Business Development with the Washington County Economic Development Council.

“The important thing is we’ve got something to sell now,” Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge said.

Before now, nearly 90 acres at the Washington County Industrial Park were not level and nowhere near ready to build on. That was a problem for more than a dozen companies that said no to this site.

“They want to be in production within 12 or 14 months and if you still have to grade a site and clear a site in order for them to start a build out I mean it just is not going to meet their time frame,” Summers said.

Now crews are getting these sites ready for potential builders, a project made possible with about $500,000 awarded by the state.

“We’re going to be competitive with all the other communities in being able to attract those type of prospects,” Eldridge said.

Right now Eldridge said there are about 400 jobs at the industrial park and if companies locate on the two open lots there is potential to double that.

“It has the potential to bring hundreds of jobs and a lot of investment in to the community,” Summers said.

Summers said the construction started on these sites in October and since November 1st the WCEDC has shown the industrial park at least six times to prospective companies.

Right now crews are almost done with the 20 acre site, and then they’ll start working on the access road and grading the 67 acre site, according to Summers. Eldridge said by spring the two sites will be grated, have road access, and utilities.

