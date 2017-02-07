City leaders look to reduce speed limit on Bluff City Highway, cite safety concerns

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL)- Tuesday night the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen are expected to consider a plan to lower the speed limit on a busy road.

The road in question is about a mile and a half stretch of Bluff City Highway from 19E to Lakeview Drive.

Currently the speed limit is 45mph, but the city is hoping to lower it to 35mph after there have been several complaints from homeowners in the area about speeding.

Police Chief Greg Depew said as soon as the complaints came in, his officers went out to monitor that section of the highway.

When we met with him Tuesday morning he agreed with homeowners that there was a problem in that area.

“What we were seeing is speeds up to 55, in some cases 60 and residents were having trouble backing out of their driveways, after monitoring it the way we did, we feel like 35 will be the best thing to do and the best way to handle it,” Depew said.

If approved by the BMA, the speed limit could be changed as soon as next month.

