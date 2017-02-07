Audit shows Northeast State repeated errors in financial statements

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – An audit from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found that Northeast State Community College did not provide adequate information on its financial statements.

The audit covers the 2014 – 2015 fiscal years and reveals a similar finding was reported on the previous two audits.

The more than 60-page audit shows Northeast State was in violation of four conditions, which were repeats from a prior audit.

The most significant errors include: for both fiscal years, the preparers did not include the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton’s cash balances in the beginning cash balances of the statements.

Due to those errors, the beginning cash balance for the 2014 fiscal year was understated by more than $1 million.

For the 2015 fiscal year, it was understated by more than $1.2 million.

In addition to that, on the 2015 statement, more than $2.5 million of noncash gifts of capital assets were not reported.

President Dr. Janice Gilliam told News Channel 11 it was just human error.

“We made an error and the reason it was listed is because of the amount. There was no misuse of funds of anything like that,” Gilliam said.

The audit says the estimated life of seven buildings on campus was extended from 40 to 60 years, which changed the accounting estimate for depreciation by more than $256,000.

The comptroller’s office is recommending management improvements at Northeast State to improve financial statement preparation and review procedures to prevent errors in financial statements.

President Gilliam says steps are being taken to help prevent these errors from happening in the future.

“This was basically a human error and we’re going to try to prevent that by creating a software program that would automatically put the information where it needs to be,” Gilliam said.

You can find the entire audit here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.