Washington County, VA sheriff’s office to hold concealed weapons class

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The following is a press release from the Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office:

The Washington County VA Sheriff’s Office is offering a concealed weapons class which will be free to the public. The class is open to anyone who is at least 21 years of age. Washington County, VA, residents will have priority over non-county residents in regards to available class space.

The class will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 9:00 am, at the Washington County VA Sheriff’s Office, 20281 Rustic Lane, Abingdon, VA. The class will last approximately six hours and will include classroom instruction, as well as firearms simulator training.

“I, along with the Washington County VA Sheriff’s Office, am pro-Second Amendment,” stated Sheriff Newman, “and I am very pleased to be able to make this training available to our community.”

In an attempt to streamline the process of obtaining concealed weapons permits, personnel from the Washington County VA Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be available on that date to assist the Washington County, VA, residents with filing their applications.

(Non-Washington County residents will have to file their applications in the jurisdictions where they reside.) The filing fee for the Concealed Weapon Permit Application is $40, payable by cash or check to the Clerk of Circuit Court.

Anyone interested in registering for the class should contact Elaine Smythe at 276-676-6008.

*IMPORTANT: Do not bring firearms to the class!