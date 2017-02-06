Unicoi Co. Ambulance Task Force meets with potential company to take over services

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Town of Erwin and Unicoi County are still moving forward with possible options to start up their own ambulance service.

The Unicoi County Ambulance Task Force met with Knoxville company ‘Bottomline Technologies’ on Monday to hear what services it could provide.

A consultant told leaders that it has experience starting from scratch, something Unicoi County is considering.

This comes after leaders say the current company, Medic One, is not meeting it’s contractual agreement.

Chairman of the task force, Jason Harris, says county leaders plan to meet next week to prepare a letter to give to Jim Reeves, the CEO of Medic One.

“The next step you know will be giving him a letter to get it up where it needs to be. Then if that’s not done then I think the county’s ready to move at doing their own service,” Harris said.

The next meeting is scheduled for next Monday, February 13 at 2 p.m.

