TBI investigating Cocke County officer-involved shooting

COCKE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cocke County. TBI said the investigation comes at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn.

TBI said around 11:15 Sunday night a National Park Service Ranger stopped a woman who was speeding along Highway 441. As he approached the car, the driver turned the vehicle around and fled in the opposite direction, running over the ranger’s foot in the process.

TBI said the ranger and Gatlinburg police officers pursued the woman onto Highway 321 until she reached Cocke County and Cocke County sheriff deputies became involved. The pursuit continued onto Highway 32 in Cosby, where the driver turned into Smokey Mountain Elementary School. Deputies attempted to block-in the suspect’s vehicle, but she allegedly rammed the front of a cruiser and drove over a curb in an attempt to flee.

TBI said the chase ended in a field a short distance away when deputies tried to block the vehicle again. The woman was shot after she allegedly struck one of the deputies with her car and continued to move toward the injured officer.

She was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Her condition is not known. The injured Cocke County deputy was treated and released from the hospital.

The TBI Violent Crimes Response Team from Knoxville with forensic scientists responded to the scene and worked overnight to gather evidence and conduct interviews. TBI said its investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for review and consideration.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.