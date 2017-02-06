SCSO deputies searching for man accused of assault, kidnapping

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
carr

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a man accused of assault and kidnapping.

Investigators said Dakota Carr was looking at the victim’s phone and when she asked for it back he began choking her and punched her in the face.

Carr then reportedly locked the doors of the home they were in and would not let her leave.

According to SCSO officials, Carr faces charges of assault, kidnapping and vandalism.

Anyone who has information about where Carr may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 279-7500.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s