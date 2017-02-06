SCSO deputies searching for man accused of assault, kidnapping

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a man accused of assault and kidnapping.

Investigators said Dakota Carr was looking at the victim’s phone and when she asked for it back he began choking her and punched her in the face.

Carr then reportedly locked the doors of the home they were in and would not let her leave.

According to SCSO officials, Carr faces charges of assault, kidnapping and vandalism.

Anyone who has information about where Carr may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 279-7500.

