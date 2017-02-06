Photo: Simone Biles confirms Shaq is uhh … tall

(AP file)
(AP file)

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Olympic gold medalist/gymnastics superstar/American sweetheart Simone Biles helped “Inside Edition” showcase Houston — her hometown – for Super Bowl LI.

While working as a correspondent, Biles stopped for a quick photo op with former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, who is uhh … taller than Biles.

Biles stands 4-foot-8, Shaq is 7-foot-1, and both set standards in their respective sports.

Biles won five medals (four gold, one bronze) at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. In his 19-year career, Shaq won four NBA titles, one MVP award and was a 15-time all-star. He also won a gold medal on Team USA’s men’s basketball team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

