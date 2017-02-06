Nickelsville Rescue Squad restructuring after captain resigns

NICKELSVILLE, VA (WJHL) – The captain of the Nickelsville, VA rescue squad has resigned and now the emergency services are suspended until at least Wednesday.

The rescue squad issued a vote of “no confidence” for former Captain Greg Marshall last week.

Some members of the rescue squad were questioning the way he followed policies and procedures.

After the vote, the captain resigned.

Interim Public Information Officer, Dr. Curtis Wininger, says The Board of Directors is now working to get some administrative structure into place before resuming operations.

“That’s our priority right now. And then after we get to that point, we’re going to take a look back at what went wrong, what are our errors with the policies that we have and how can we prevent this same thing from happening again later,” Dr. Wininger said.

In the mean time, the Scott County Rescue Squad Association will be helping with any emergencies in the area.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.