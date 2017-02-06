Milligan hosts UNC JV in sellout game

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2017) – The Milligan College JV men’s basketball team hosted the North Carolina JV team on Monday night. Fans packed Steve Lacy Fieldhouse in a sellout game. After two halves of quality basketball, the Tar Heels defeated the Buffaloes 100-78.

The two teams face off every year, normally at Chapel Hill. This year, Milligan College had the chance to host the game and created one of the largest and most energetic atmospheres of the year. The Buffaloes led to start the game, but the Tar Heels, coached by former NBA player and UNC alum Hubert Davis, went on a mid-first half run and led the rest of the way.

In addition to hosting North Carolina, the game was also Senior Night for lone JV senior Jordan Stout. In his final game as a Buffalo, the senior from Gray, Tennessee, scored 10 points including two three-pointers. Chase Phillips nearly had a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds.

BY MILLIGAN