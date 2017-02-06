Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in court for arraignment hearing

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Kingsport Police Department
Courtesy: Kingsport Police Department

(WJHL) – A murder suspect remains behind bars following an arraignment hearing Monday.

Jeffrey Flanary, 51, was captured on Saturday.

He faces several charges which include premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Flanary was charged in connection with a suspicious death investigation at a home on Mull Street, after investigators said they found Michael Davidson dead inside.

He was scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 14.

Flanary’s bond was set at $250,000.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s