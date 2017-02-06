Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in court for arraignment hearing

(WJHL) – A murder suspect remains behind bars following an arraignment hearing Monday.
Jeffrey Flanary, 51, was captured on Saturday.
He faces several charges which include premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Flanary was charged in connection with a suspicious death investigation at a home on Mull Street, after investigators said they found Michael Davidson dead inside.
He was scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 14.
Flanary’s bond was set at $250,000.
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.