Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in court for arraignment hearing

(WJHL) – A murder suspect remains behind bars following an arraignment hearing Monday.

Jeffrey Flanary, 51, was captured on Saturday.

He faces several charges which include premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Flanary was charged in connection with a suspicious death investigation at a home on Mull Street, after investigators said they found Michael Davidson dead inside.

He was scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 14.

Flanary’s bond was set at $250,000.

