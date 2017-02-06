Injuries cause Butcher to end Tennessee playing career early

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Defensive lineman Andrew Butcher is ending his Tennessee playing career because of injuries.

Butcher tweeted Monday that he was taking a medical exemption that would prevent him from playing for Tennessee. He said that “it is in my best interest and UT’s to take this option.”

Butcher said in his tweet that he had undergone four surgeries, including two major procedures on the same knee.

He added that he still plans to earn his degree from Tennessee and “will always cherish my time being a part of this program.”

Butcher was a highly rated recruit when he signed out of Alpharetta (Georgia) High School in 2015, but he never played a game for Tennessee. He redshirted in 2015 after undergoing knee surgery.

 

