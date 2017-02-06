Hampton man faces burglary, assault charges after reported attack in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Hampton man is facing charges of aggravated burglary and assault after a police say a victim reported an attack at the Austin Village Apartments in Johnson City.

It reportedly happened Sunday night around 8:00 p.m. at the apartments located at 293 S. Austin Springs Road.

According to a release, the victim told police masked suspects entered their apartment and attacked them.

The suspects allegedly ran away before police arrived.

An investigation led police to identify Dakota English, 19 of Hampton, TN, as a suspect. English was interviewed and charged with aggravated burglary and simple assault.

He is behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $21,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for him has been scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County General Sessions Court.