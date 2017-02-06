Greeneville woman charged after JCPD officers find meth, marijuana during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Greeneville woman on several charges Monday after officers found drugs, including methamphetamine, during a traffic stop.

According to a JCPD news release, officers received a call about a woman in a red Ford truck who tried to pass counterfeit money at a gas station on Market Street.

The truck was later located traveling on Milligan Highway and officers conducted a traffic stop.

According to the release, one of the passengers in the vehicle was identified as Ashley M. Soto, 31.

An investigation revealed that Soto had a warrant out of Greene County and she was detained.

A search of the vehicle revealed several amounts of illegal prescription pills, marijuana and a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Soto was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful possession of prescription medication.

She was taken to Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $13,000 bond.

Soto was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.