Dwyer joins ETSU baseball staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 6, 2017) – Head coach Tony Skole announced on Monday the addition of Sean Dwyer who will join as an assistant coach for outfielders, first basemen and hitters for ETSU baseball.

“I am very excited to welcome Coach Dwyer to our staff. We have a great tradition of outstanding assistant coaches during my tenure at ETSU, and I’m confident that Sean will follow that path as well. Sean will work with our first basemen and outfielders as well as assist with hitting,” said Skole.

Dwyer is a former player at Florida Gulf Coast University, who used to be an Atlantic-Sun foe when ETSU was in the conference. He ranks in several categories in the FGCU all-time record books: ranked sixth in games started (166), seventh in doubles (40), ninth in hits (182) and tenth in RBIs (114). In his three years in Fort Myers, he recorded a .289 career batting average with a .385 on-base percentage and a .438 slugging percentage. While at FGCU, he was named to the 2013 A-Sun All-Conference first team, 2013 A-Sun Top Returning Hitter, 2012 A-Sun All-Tournament team, ranked 14th-best prospect in the Northwoods League and was a Northwoods League All-Star in 2011.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to join the ETSU baseball staff and to work for Coach Skole. Having played at Florida Gulf Coast University, I am familiar with and have great respect for Coach Skole and the high level of baseball at ETSU,” said Dwyer. “I am looking forward to this season and continuing to help the Bucs reach their goal of winning the SoCon Championship.”

“Sean was a superstar player at Florida Gulf Coast University and was drafted twice. Sean could really hit. He actually wore out the Bucs a couple of the times when he played against us, so it is nice to have him on our side now,” said Skole.

Prior to joining FGCU, Dwyer was drafted in the 15th round in the 2010 MLB First-Year Player draft by the San Diego Padres. He was rated No. 167 on Baseball America’s Top 200 prospect list prior to the 2010 MLB Draft.

Following an outstanding junior season with the Eagles, Dwyer was selected in the 11th round by the Colorado Rockies. He spent three seasons (2013-15) in the Rockies’ farm system, and he started with the Tri-Cities Dust Devils where he played in 58 games with 202 at-bats. In 2014, he spent time between two teams (Modesto Nuts and Dust Devils) where he played in a combined 122 games including posting a .295 batting average while with the Dust Devils. In that same season, he cranked out 27 doubles with eight homers and a .483 slugging percentage.

“He has a very advanced understanding of the swing and will definitely aid in the development of our hitters. Most importantly, Sean is an outstanding person, whom our players are going to really benefit from being around him on a daily basis,” said Skole.

Following his time in the Rockies organization, Dwyer decided to pursue another path as he joined the Seminole State College coaching staff.

The Bucs will start their season with a three-game series with Central Michigan starting on Feb. 17 at Thomas Stadium.

