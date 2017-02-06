Dobyns-Bennett HS students gather for ‘men’s march’ demonstration

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Multiple students at Dobyns-Bennett High School spoke out Monday in what they’re calling a “men’s march.”

Students gathered next to DBHS’s civic auditorium saying they were inspired by the recent women’s march in Washington D.C.

Organizers said it’s hard to say you’re a proud white male in this country and their message doesn’t have to do with politics or race.

“It doesn’t matter who’s in office, it doesn’t matter what color you are, you should be proud of who you are. As a man, as a white man, black man, Asian man, it doesn’t matter who you are, you should be proud of yourself,” Dobyns-Bennett Senior, Christian Carter said.

Organizers said they hope to have more demonstrations in the future.

