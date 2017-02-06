Deputies investigating after four people injured in Washington County single-car crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Daniel Boone High School student remains in an area hospital critical condition following a Friday night crash that injured four people including two other students.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of John France and Headtown roads. Investigators say the car went through the stop sign and hit an embankment.

On scene deputies made contact with 25-year-old Logan Burleson who is the owner and a passenger in the 2007 Ford Focus. All occupants were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Daniel Mcleod lives across the street from the intersection where a car carrying four people crashed Friday night.

“It is the worse one I’ve seen out here,” Daniel Mcleod said.

Mcleod says it was flashing lights from police cars that tipped him off to the commotion happening right outside his front door.

Lieutenant Randall Wines with the Washington county Tennessee Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash. He says so far there is no reason to believe alcohol or drugs were factors.

“Something like that, it hits home a lot of time the fact you have a young driver like that and somebody you know that has had a tragic event like that so young in their life its just, i don’t know how to put it in words,” Lieutenant Randall Wines with Washington County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are still working to find out what happened leading up to the crash. An accident report shows that none of the occupants inside the car were wearing seat-belts.

“We will go back out to the crash scene and do some more follow up out there and we will just basically determine speed and everything like that,” Lieutenant Wines said.

Mcleod has lived in the community for nearly a decade and says he’s seen several crashes happen at the intersection.

“If they would put one of those signs with the arrows people would come up and they would see that this road does end,” Mcleod said.

His hope is that a small fix could prevent this from ever happening again. The crash remains under investigation.

