Daniel Boone community rallies around three students injured in car crash

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- Monday morning was a difficult one for many students at Daniel Boone High School after three students were injured in a car crash over the weekend.

Officials at the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 they are investigating the single-car crash that injured a total of four people.

It happened at the intersection of John France and Headtown road shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

Monday afternoon Tim Campbell, the Principal at Daniel Boone High School, said all three students involved in that crash were Sophomores at the school.

“All three are sophomores, two of the students are home now healing, one of the students is still in the hospital,” Campbell said.

In Campbell’s office, the words “Boone Strong” are displayed as a reminder of what the community has been through so far this school year.

Late last year they lost one of their own, 16-year-old student Kaylee Rabun.

Months later we found Rabun’s parking space still sits empty, a small marker with her name is in the grass just above her spot.

“It tears me up every time I drive by there, to see Kaylee’s parking space,” Campbell said.

Now, just rows away another parking space sits empty with flowers and memorabilia scattered around.

Campbell told us it is the parking space for the student still in the hospital.

“Even though this is a very sad time, and a time of healing for the families, it still shows, boone strong is not just words, its shown here every day,” Campbell said.

Students at Daniel Boone also wore the colors green and gold Monday for that student in the hospital, as Campbell did tell us that student is part of a group called FFA, Future Farmers of America.

