Crockett’s Hill signs with Union; Elizabethton’s Johnson signs with ETSU

Signing day continued at Elizabethton high school where Cyclone wide receiver Conner Johnson signed a national letter of intent with the ETSU Buccaneers. Last season Johnson had 51 receptions for 1 thousand yards and 16 touchdowns

This afternoon at David Crockett high school running back T.K. Hill put pen to paper when he signed a national letter of intent with the Union Bulldogs.

Hill, who rushed for 1-thousand yards and 9 touchdowns last season says Union kind of reminds him of the Pioneers program.