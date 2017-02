Fire crews with the Virginia Department of Forestry have contained a fire on Clinch Mountain that started on Saturday and continued to smolder into Monday.

According to forester, Lucas Kerns, the fire is located in the Yuma community of Scott County, Virginia and has burned more than 100 acres. Kerns said the fire is now fully contained.

Virginia Forestry were assisted by local volunteer firefighters and an inmate crew from Coeburn, Virginia in the containment of the fire.