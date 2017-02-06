CEO has plans to keep Frank Theatres in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The only movie theater in Kingsport, Frank Theatres, will soon leave its current location in the city’s mall.

The CEO of Frank Entertainment, Bruce Frank, still has plans to stay in the Model City after the theater vacates its current space in the Kingsport Town Center by the end of April.

“The plans are to develop a brand new CineBowl and Grill,” said Frank.

Frank said it will include 12 movie screens, an IMAX theater, 16 lanes of “VIP boutique style bowling” and at least one restaurant.

“This will be just a fabulous development that will be indicative of Kingsport being a leader,” Frank said.

The pick for a new site has not been announced. Frank said he will break that news in a week or two.

“Construction will start almost immediately after that,” he said.

Frank also said Kingsport is getting a little extra special treatment.

“We are finishing up the possibility of putting in not just our traditional restaurant, but a small music venue into it as well,” said Frank. “In addition there’s a reasonable possibility we will put in a comedy club.”

Frank said the plan is to have the new theater open for late Thanksgiving or Christmas of 2017.

