Case of officer-involved shooting in Gray handed over to DA’s office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An officer-involved shooting case involving a 70-year-old man being killed is now in the hands of the district attorney’s office.

The case was handed over by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation last week.

Washington County deputies responded to a disturbance call on Moody Lane in Gray back in September, when they said they made contact with Larry Whitehead with a weapon.

TBI officials said officers fired at Whitehead during a confrontation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district attorney’s office said they are expecting to look at TBI’s findings in the case sometime this week.

