Your Weekly Constitutional: Patrick Henry of Virginia and Kentucky

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Patrick Henry was much more than just one speech. He was, indeed, one of the most important voices in our early constitutional history, although he largely lost most of his battles.

Among those he won was during the debate over the Virginia and Kentucky resolutions, which were two of the primary vehicles through which Americans protected their civil liberties in the first, perilous decade of our federal existence. John Ragosta of Randolph College will tell us all about it.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.