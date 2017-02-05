Visa holders hurry to board US-bound flights

WASHINGTON (AP) – Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban are hurrying to board U.S.-bound flights following a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the ban.

Those who could travel immediately were being urged to do so Saturday because of uncertainty over whether the Justice Department would be granted an emergency freeze of the order issued Friday.

An immigration lawyer in Djibouti, Africa, said it wasn’t until well after midnight local time that stranded Yemeni citizens with visas at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport were finally allowed to board planes. Julie Goldberg says about 40 out of 240 people were able to board their Qatar Airways flights.

On Saturday night, the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to set aside a judge’s order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s travel ban.

