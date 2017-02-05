Petition aims to rename park in honor of fallen Nashville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Days after Metro police officer Eric Mumaw died trying to save the life of a stranger, his community is pushing to keep his legacy alive.

A petition on Change.org aims to change the name of Peeler Park to Mumaw Park.

The Peeler Park Greenway Trailhead on Neely’s Bend Road is where Officer Mumaw went into the Cumberland River Thursday while trying to save the life of a reported suicidal woman.

Mumaw was last seen 40 to 50 yards from the banks, where the water is estimated to be 15 feet deep.

His body was discovered less than 100 yards from the boat ramp.

The petitions states it would be a fitting tribute to Officer Mumaw to recognize his sacrifice.

So far, more than 600 people have signed the petition.

