New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime

By Published: Updated:
New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

HOUSTON (AP) – New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.

Tom Brady has a record fifth Super Bowl win for a quarterback after the biggest comeback in the game’s history, and one of the greatest catches.

James White ran 2 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down for a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots drove to the tying score with help from a unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow kept the ball off the turf on a diving grab of a tipped pass that bounced off a defender’s shoe.

James White ran 1 yard for a touchdown, and Brady’s 2-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola tied the score at 28-all with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons, who lost again in their second Super Bowl, led 28-3 in the third quarter after Matt Ryan’s second touchdown pass. Robert Alford had an 82-yard interception return in the first half.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s