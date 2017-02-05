Man charged with flying into Nashville airport with 23 pounds of marijuana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he allegedly flew into Nashville International Airport Friday with 23 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

A K-9 alerted airport police to the bag on a flight arriving from Phoenix, Arizona around 2:30 p.m.

Airport authorities allowed the bag to process through baggage claim, which is when Metro police reported 29-year-old Dionne Singleton picked up the bag and began to walk away.

Investigators approached Singleton and he agreed to let officers search the bag, which is when the marijuana was weighed and tested positive for marijuana, according to police.

Metro police reported Singleton was advised of his rights and refused to make any statements.

Singleton was booked into the Metro jail and faces felony drug charges. His bond was set at $75,000.