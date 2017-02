GATE CITY, VA- The Gate City basketball teams earned a sweep over Abingdon on Saturday night.

The Gate City girls topped Abingdon in the first game of the night, 60-49. The Falcons took the lead midway through the 4th quarter, but the Blue Devils managed to pull away after a Kayla Bird three pointer.

The Blue Devils boys would roll past Abingdon in the nightcap, 67-37. Gate City pulled away for good in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Falcons 23-9.