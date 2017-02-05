DOJ files appeal of judge’s ruling on travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate stay of a federal judge’s order blocking President Donald Trump’s refugee and immigration ban.

DOJ had requested the stay pending full resolution of its appeal of the judge’s ruling. The appeal says it’s the “sovereign prerogative” of a president to admit or exclude aliens in order to protect national security.

The appeals court asked challengers of the ban to respond to the appeal and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by tomorrow afternoon.

The appeal claims it’s a basic principle, that “an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutional rights regarding his application.”

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America’s refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a “so-called judge.”

Trump later falsely claimed the decision meant “anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.”

