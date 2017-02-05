Daniel Boone stands strong following student involved car accident, according to school officials

GRAY, TN (WJHL)- A vigil was held at Daniel Boone High School on Sunday honoring three students involved in a major car accident on Friday, according to Tim Campbell, the school’s principal.

Students, parents and faculty filled the theater room on campus. Multiple people stood up to discuss the importance of standing “Boone Strong”.

“This tragedy that has happened, there’s going to be good that’s going to come out of it,” Minister Randle Johnson, with Hales Chapel Christian Church, said. “There’s going to be parents that are going to love that child a little tighter.”

School officials said there was a total of four people involved in the accident; however one did not attend school at Daniel Boone. At this time school leaders said one of their students remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials told News Channel 11 they do not have any information about the accident at this time.

