White House to fight judge’s immigration order

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, talks to reporters Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it intends as soon as possible to request an emergency stay of a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s week-old immigration ban.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump’s order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries is intended to protect the American people, and is lawful and appropriate.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled against government lawyers’ claims that Washington state and Minnesota did not have standing to challenge the order. Instead, Robart said the states’ case was likely to succeed.

The White House initially called the ruling “outrageous,” then removed that word in a revised statement.

The states argued in a lawsuit that key sections of Trump’s order are illegal and unconstitutional. Court challenges have been filed nationwide by states and advocacy groups.

An earlier ruling in Boston contradicts the Seattle case, causing even more confusion.

