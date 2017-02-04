Soup Nazi from Seinfeld TV series coming to Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA- Larry Thomas, the actor who portrayed the Soup Nazi in the Seinfeld TV series, is coming to the Abingdon Kroger Friday, February 10.

Thomas will greet customers and sign autographs from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday (February 10) at the store at 466 South Cummings Street in Abingdon. He also will be available for photographs with customers.

Thomas will be in Tri-Cities for the 4th Great Winter Soup Cook-Off on February 11, a fundraiser for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Kroger is the lead sponsor of the Cook-Off, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer free cooking demonstrations, a cook-off café, and more than 40 soups as door prizes.

Kroger also is sponsoring a special event, “At the Movies with The Soup Nazi,” a reception for people who would like to meet Thomas. The $40 ticket price includes appetizers from Thomas’ cookbook, beverage, popcorn as well as viewing Thomas’ film clips, a question and answer session, an autographed photo and complimentary ticket to the Soup Cook-Off. The event is at 6 p.m. February 10 in the Auditorium of the Higher Education Center. For information, visit http://www.swcenter.edu/soupcookoff or call 276 619-4300.

Thomas has written a book about his life as an actor. In the book, Confessions of a Soup Nazi, An Adventure in Acting and Cooking, he shares the soup recipes that made him famous and discusses his career and how he was chosen to play in the Seinfeld series.