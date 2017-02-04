Senior pace Bucs to big performance at Buccaneer Invitational



JOHNSON CITY, TN- At the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational in Johnson City, ten seniors led the surge for the ETSU men’s and women’s track and field programs on senior day on Saturday.

Highlights of the final day

Overall, ETSU had two athletes finish first, 13 in the top-5 and 21 in the top-10 in their respective events on Saturday.

The Bucs had a good showing in their field programs as ETSU placed three athletes in the top-10 in three different events. Brett Squibbs (Rock Hill, S.C.) nearly took home first place honors as he fell into second in the men’s pole vault with a mark of 5.15m. The senior nearly set a personal best but fell 0.05m short of tying that mark he set his freshman campaign. Adriana Watkins (Kingsport, Tenn.) cracked the top-5 in the women’s triple jump. She set her previous personal best back two season ago in her rookie campaign, and the junior edged that mark today with a leap of 11.58m. Jacob Dunlap (Fulks run, Va.) tossed himself into the top-10 as he made a throw of 13.83m in the men’s shot put finals.

ETSU had its first number one finisher of the day in Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) as the sophomore took home the top spot in the women’s 60m hurdles. She clocked in with the two fastest times yesterday in the prelims and semi-finals, and she continued that success as she finished with an 8.46 mark in the finals.

Senior Michael Williams (Mt. Laurel, N.J.) finished runner-up in his respective 60mH final. Williams nearly set a personal best as he was just 0.02 seconds behind that mark he set in 2016 (8.14).

The Blue and Gold posted another top spot on the final day as freshman Adam Bradtmueller (Sarasota, Fla.) claimed the overall slot in the men’s one mile run. He clocked in at 4:16.55, which was over a second quicker than the runner who finished in second. His teammate Matthew Warriner (Maryville, Tenn.) nearly moved into the top-5 as he finished sixth with a time of 4:23.91.

On the women’s side of the one mile run, Macy Carrier (Bluff City, Tenn.) finished fifth. The junior hasn’t competed in the event in two years and set a new personal mark at 5:17.01.

ETSU had a runner qualify for each of the 60m dash finals on the final day. On the women’s side, Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) finished fifth after crossing the finish line at 7.82. On the other side, senior Matt Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.) finished third as he crossed at 6.79, which was 0.06 seconds behind first place.

The Bucs had six runners placed in the top-10 in both the men’s and women’s 800m. The men had four of those six, and Harper Sigler (Bogart, Ga.) led the charge as he finished second with a 1:54.26 time. Thomas Miller (Lithonia, Ga.) and Ashton Wilson (Gray, Tenn.) fought over fifth and sixth place, but the senior, Miller, came out on top by over half a second. Simeon Roberts (Greeneville, Tenn.) was the fourth male runner as he finished in eighth for the Bucs. A pair of women, Kaitlyn Lay (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Sahara Fletcher (College Park, Ga.), cracked the top-10 in the 800m. Lay knocked off her personal best by 0.02 seconds on Saturday as she crossed with a 2:20.82 mark. The senior, Fletcher, placed eighth in a highly competitive event.

A trio of Buccaneers competed in the women’s 200m final. Davis, Atkins and Starr Graham (Alpharetta, Ga.) each claimed a spot in the top-6 with Davis finishing third with a 25.16 mark. Atkins was nipping at Davis’ heels as she fell 0.03 seconds behind her teammate. Graham crossed the line at 25.59, which was good enough for sixth place.

The senior, Victoria Hutchens (Stuart, Va.), crushed her personal best in the women’s 3000m as she finished in second with a time of 10:17.99. Her previous record came during her freshman season at 10:24.73 at the University of Tennessee Challenge.

On the men’s side of the 3000m, ETSU had three runners finish in the top-10. Freshman Louis Morris (Knoxville, Tenn.) finished the highest in seventh with a time of 8:48.24.

For the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay, the Bucs stayed hot in this competition as both teams finished in the top-5. The women placed third with a time of 3:58.29, and the men clocked in at 3:20.52, which was good enough for fourth place.

