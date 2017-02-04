Norfolk Southern train derails in Virginia, spills coal

Train derailment in Suffolk
Train derailment in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Crews are on scene of a train derailment in Suffolk.

Dispatchers were alerted at 6:52 a.m. about the incident involving a Norfolk Southern train in the 300 block of Wellons Street in Suffolk.  No injuries have been reported.

Police say several cars are off the track, but the exact number is unknown at this time. There is also a coal spill.

PHOTOS: Several train cars derailed in Suffolk

The 300 block of Wellons Street is closed, as well as East Washington Street at County Street, East Washington Street at Pinner Street, and East Washington Street at Liberty Street.

Clean-up efforts and track repairs are expected to be extensive.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.

