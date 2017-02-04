Milligan Hoops splits with Union



ELIZABETHTON, TN- After trailing by as much as eight in the opening minutes, seniors Lindsee Price and Hayley Wyrick led the Milligan College women’s basketball back from a slow start as they went on to defeat the Union College Bulldogs 66-55 on senior day.

Milligan improved to 14-4 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, 18-8 overall, as the Buffs remain one game behind conference leaders Reinhardt. Union fell to 9-9 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, 15-10 overall.

Union started the game with a 6-0 run in the first four minutes of the game, which resulted in a 10-2 run with four minutes left. Price and Wyrick provided a much needed spark late in the first quarter to jumpstart the Buffs offense.

Price hit back-to-back three’s in the first quarter followed by another lay-up from Wyrick to tie the game at 13. Sarah Robinson ended the half with a lay-up to tie the game at 15 at the end of the quarter.

Milligan took their first lead of the game at the start of the second quarter when Mackenzie Raizor came up with a steal that resulted in a lay-up from Robinson. The Bulldogs kept it close for most of the second quarter, but the Buffs would pull away in the last three minutes.

Courtney Wilson led the charge with a fast-break lay-up, and then went coast-to-coast to record a block that led to a lay-up from Price. The Buffs closed out the half with a third three-pointer from Price, as she went 3-for-4 behind the arc, to lead 32-23.

The Buffs did not look back as they went on to defeat the Bulldogs 66-55.

One of the largest crowds of the season was treated to one of the most thrilling games of the season, but in the end the Milligan College men’s basketball team came up short, falling to No. 2 Union College, 91-85, Saturday afternoon in an Appalachian Athletic Conference contest at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Daxton Bostian led the Buffs in the scoring column with 17 points while Tyler Nichols chipped in off the bench with 16 points and Jacob Cawood scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Milligan dropped to 11-14 (7-10 AAC) whereas Union won its 21st game in a row to improve to an AAC-leading 23-3 (16-0 AAC).

Courtesy: Milligan Athletics