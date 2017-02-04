Louvre reopens after attack

PARIS (AP) – The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar!” was shot by soldiers.

In drizzly weather, tourists filed by armed police and soldiers outside the central Paris museum, which had been closed immediately after Friday’s attack.

The attacker was shot four times after slightly injuring a soldier patrolling the underground mall, but the attacker’s injuries are no longer in a life-threatening, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to The Associated Press Saturday the identity of the attacker as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28. The official said the initial investigation found no record of political activism, criminal activity or membership of any militant groups at home.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media. French authorities are not “at this stage” naming the suspect.

