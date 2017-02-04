Kingsport police make arrest in homicide investigation

Related Coverage Kingsport suspicious death upgraded to homicide investigation, police searching for suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Kingsport Police arrested a man wanted in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.

After days of searching, police were able to locate 51-year-old Jeffrey Dale Flanary near Lynn Garden Drive and I-26 Saturday morning around 10:30.

Officials with the Kingsport Police Department issued a warrant for Flanary’s arrest after discovering a man dead inside his home on Mull Street in Kingsport.

The victim was identified by police as 59-year-old Michael Davidson.

Detectives said they believe Davidson’s death was caused by Jeffrey Flanary.

Police issued warrants for Flanary’s arrest on charges of first degree murder, premeditated first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and two counts of theft over $2,500.

Flanary is now being held in the Kingsport City jail without bond.

According to Kingsport police this is an ongoing investigation, and they are still waiting on an autopsy report.

No further information was available.

