JCPD to increase DUI enforcement patrols ahead of the big game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Law enforcement in our area are gearing up for what they anticipate will be a busy Super Bowl weekend.

Johnson City Police said they will have DUI checkpoints set up ready to catch anyone who is driving while impaired.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office provided a grant to fund overtime for Johnson City officers to conduct the DUI enforcement patrols.

According to Johnson City police, the intensified DUI patrols have resulted in a total of 19 arrests during Super Bowl weekends since 2014.

Officials with JCPD are encouraging everyone to designate a sober driver if they plan to consume alcohol this Super Bowl weekend.

