Hubble telescope captures rare star death

(KRON/CNN) — NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured a rare event — a star going through a rapid transformation from a red giant to a planetary nebula. It sheds its outer layers of gas and dust out into the surrounding space.

Astronomers say the calabash nebula is a spectacular example of the death of a low-mass star like the sun. And it all happens in “the blink of an eye.”