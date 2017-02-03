Woman charged after Nashville police officer’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman whose actions authorities say led to the death of Metro police Officer Eric Mumaw will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

An arrest warrant for Juli Glisson, 40, was issued Friday, and Metro police say she will be arrested after she is released from TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

An investigation by authorities stated Glisson switched her car into gear from park as officers Mumaw and Trent Craig were at her driver’s door trying to get her to safety.

Both men were pulled into the water by the car after slipping on the edge of the boat ramp. Mumaw drifted further into the river and drowned. His body was recovered hours later.

Metro police said Glisson was also legally drunk while behind the wheel Thursday and is currently on probation related to an April 2016 DUI conviction.