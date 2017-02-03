Virginia Tech adds Zion Debose to 2017 football signing class

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente announced a final addition to the 2017 signing class as North Rowan’s Zion Debose made his official selection Friday afternoon. That brings Tech’s 2017 recruiting class to 27 players who hail from eight different states and includes 12 players on offense, 12 on defense, two athletes and a punter.

Just over a quarter of the recruits come from the state of Virginia (seven), while four are from Georgia and North Carolina, and there are three each from Florida and Maryland. The Hokies signed two from Michigan and one each from Colorado, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and an international signee from Australia.

Offensively, Tech brings in two quarterbacks, one running back, three wide receivers, three tight ends and three offensive linemen. On the defense side, the Hokies will welcome five defensive linemen, four linebackers and three defensive backs to go along with the two athletes and punter.

Zion Debose

Defensive End 6-3, 230

Salisbury, North Carolina North Rowan

Debose is considered the No. 2 defensive end in the state of North Carolina as rated by Scout and ESPN ranked him the No. 14 player in the state. During his senior season playing for Coach Ben Hampton, had 20 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 85 total tackles, 41 hurries, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two blocked punts. He helped the Cavaliers go 11-3, an improvement of six wins from his junior year that earned Hampton the County Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, Debose was named the county’s defensive co-player of the year and a first team all-state and all-county selection. In his career, Debose was a two-time conference defensive player of the year after racking up more than 200 tackles, 124 solo, 31.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four recoveries and 82 tackles for loss.