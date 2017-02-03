UPDATE: Model Mill renovation progresses

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Cleaning and demolition have started and the clearing of the debris and trash is currently the focus at the Model Mill on West Walnut Street.

Grant Summers, president of Summers-Taylor, said there was a lot of leftover materials and machinery in the building.

The roof section that was damaged when the mill caught fire in September 2016 is set to arrive within the next couple of weeks.

Summers said, “We will start putting in those trusses and try to get some sort of roof structure on there to get it dried back in because right now it is exposed to the elements.”

He added that it will be months and months before they are able to get the building clean.

Summers said there will still be a good amount of square footage left over after they move in for offices and retail and that also the separate buildings that are on the property will be developed as well.

“We have no retailers yet. We have talked with several corporate tenants and several office tenants. We are just kind of gauging people’s interest but we can’t share those yet”, said Summers.

They have not brought anyone in to view the property because cleaning up is necessary for it to show better.

“We are now getting to the pint where it looks a little better inside. It takes a little less vision to see what it is going to be”, said Summers.

Following the announcement by Johnson City Police Friday that an arrest had been made in the arson case at the mill, Summers said they were happy and added that all of the agencies involved have done an excellent job in making that happen.

“We like to see justice done. We like to see that if somebody makes a decision to willfully try and to destroy a structure, they will be held accountable for their actions”, said Summers

He added that since the fire there have been more cases of trespassing and even a case where a piece of equipment was stolen since the fire.

He said he wants the public to know that there are several security cameras as well as off-duty police and private security on site whenever crews are not working.

“Now that we are invested in it, we sure don’t want anyone else to try and destroy it. We are taking it very seriously”, said Summers.

Summers said they want to incorporate as much of the mill’s history as they can during this renovation.

They plan to have exhibits that show off the mill’s past complete with photos in the main lobby of the business.

Summers said, “A big part of it is the culture and the history and how this tied into the manufacturing in Johnson City. So if anybody has any pictures or materials and things like that we would love to see them.”

He added that if you have any items pertain to the mill’s history to please contact Summers and Taylors so that copies can be made.