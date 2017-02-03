TBR to send strategic team to Northeast State following vote of “no confidence” in President

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Most of the faculty members at Northeast State Community College say they have no confidence in the leader of their school.

98 faculty members gave a vote of no confidence Thursday night for President Dr. Janice Gilliam. Only 16 gave a vote of confidence.

Because there was a two-thirds majority vote of no confidence, now the decision with how to move forward is in the Tennessee Board of Regents hands.

A TBR spokesman told News Channel 11 this is something taken seriously.

Vice President of the faculty senate, Nona Shepherd said they counted to vote on Thursday night.

“We videotaped the count and just tried to make sure everything was above board so that we got the results as unquestioned,” Shepherd said.

A majority of the faculty approved a resolution of no confidence Dr. Gilliam.

This, after faculty senate members say they have had concerns. One of which included recent layoffs of five people at the college.

President Gilliam said the job cuts were due to declining enrollment over the past few years.

“Since 2011, there’s been a dramatic change. We had close to 8,800 students at that time annually,” Dr. Gilliam said.

But during the 2015-2016 school year enrollment was just over 7,600.

Some other concerns included class scheduling and instructional freedom.

“I don’t think faculty feel heard, as evidence by the lack of responsiveness of certain requests,” said faculty member John Davison.

Gilliam said, “enjoy working with faculty and regardless of the message, or how it’s delivered, we are still listening and we want to improve and create a better working environment for all of our employees.”

The TBR, which governs Northeast, received Thursday night’s results.

Now, Interim Communication Director, Richard Locker, said a strategic team will come to Northeast State to look at the issues raised by the faculty’s resolution.

“The team will be lead by our system wide internal audit staff and it will include a finance person and someone from our legal council’s office,” Locker said.

That team will then put together a report that will be delivered to the t-b-r and the chancellor.

all parties involved tell me they hope they can work this out.

Outgoing President of the Student Government Association, Seth Manning, said students are hopeful as well.

“We’re just looking to change the atmosphere so that everyone can move on and that it’s not a burden on the students,” said Manning.

TBR said this is only the 4th faculty vote of no confidence in almost 20 years at a TBR school.

