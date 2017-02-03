State Fire Marshal’s Office concerned by lack of documented school safety drills

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office’s codes enforcement director calls the results of our investigation into failed school safety drills “concerning.”

Our investigation found roughly a third of public schools in Northeast Tennessee are not following state law and district policy when it comes to the number and frequency of fire, intruder and other drills.

“The individual circumstances for some of those missed drills may be understandable due to weather and other factors beyond their control, but it is concerning and we want schools to be doing their fire drills and will require them to do it,” Chris Bainbridge said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, the state has documented more than 900 fires in school and educational facilities since 2000, resulting in 33 people and six firefighters suffering injuries. Luckily, not a single person has died in those situations, according to the state.

“I like to think that is a direct result of the fire drills,” TDCI Communications Director Kevin Walters said. “We want to keep Tennessee’s fire safety record and the record of no fatalities in education facilities since 2000. That’s our goal and we need schools to work with us and we want to work with schools to help keep that intact.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office expects every school in Tennessee to follow state law, which requires a fire drill within the first 30 days of school and at least once a month during the academic year. In addition, state law requires three other safety drills throughout the year. All of those drills must be documented.

Some district policies also require intruder drills within the first 30 days of school.

Our review of a thousand pages of drill logs identified at least 30 area schools who’ve failed to meet the state’s requirements and another dozen that have failed to comply with district policy.

All of the districts have since pledged to do better. Several have even made changes as a result of our investigation.

We’ve learned fire marshals called out almost 20 area schools for breaking state law last year alone, actually requiring them to complete corrective plans of action. Records suggest some of those schools did not comply with that order and at least one continued to have problems this school year.

We will have an update to our investigation Tonight at 6 on News Channel 11.

