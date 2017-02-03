Secret videos of women taken at UT football games surface online

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tens of thousands of people make their way to Neyland Stadium on Saturdays during football season. According to videos of which WATE 6 On Your Side has been made aware, not everyone is there for the main event. A website shows videos of women being filmed in public without their knowledge.

“I think that’s a complete violation of privacy,” said senior Noreen Premji. “I personally wouldn’t like that if someone did that and put those videos out on the internet and I wouldn’t know where they were going. I definitely am quite frightened by that.”

These videos go further than just filming women in public. One video is taken completely under a woman’s skirt.

“I would be humiliated,” said Caroline McPherson. “I would be concerned about who saw it, how would affect my future and my career and stuff like that.”

Unlike the previous videos taken of women walking around in public, this video is illegal according to WATE 6 On Your Side Legal Analyst Greg Isaacs.

“There has to be a reasonable expectation of privacy,” said Isaacs. “Clearly when someone puts a recording device, a camera, fashions it in such a way you can see up someone’s skirt, they have violated that first prong of reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Some women on campus are now wondering how to protect themselves.

“I feel like it definitely does make me more aware,” said Premji. “But at the same time I feel like it could happen at any time anywhere and I don’t know what I could do about it. Everyone one has an iPhone or a smart phone.”

Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Darrell DeBusk says they are still investigating the videos at the mall and other shopping areas. He says they are looking into any other videos this person may have posted and it isn’t clear at this time if the videos at UT are related.

The University of Tennessee Police Department says they have not received any reports of women being filmed on campus but will look into it reports come in.