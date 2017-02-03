Police pursuit across state line ends with crash, driver arrested

A police pursuit across the Virginia - Tennessee state line ended when the car crashed at an intersection Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) — Friday’s police pursuit that crossed state lines resulted in the arrest of a Bristol, Virginia man.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman says a deputy spotted a vehicle that was suspect in a previous incident on Safari Drive yesterday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Newman, the deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. The vehicle traveled south on Interstate-81 on the shoulder, passing other vehicles before getting off the interstate at Exit 7.

Deputies followed the Dodge Charger on to Airport Road and Kingmill Pike until the it entered Sullivan County.

Sheriff Newman says the pursuit ended when the car crashed at the intersection of Cavern Drive and Paperville Road. That’s where deputies say the driver got out of the car and ran.

Deputies arrested Billy J. Taylor, 38, of Bristol, Virginia. He is charged with felony elude and driving on a revoked or suspended driver’s license. Sheriff Fred Newman said during a search of the car, deputies found a 9mm firearm, six ounces of methamphetamine and $4,000 cash.

Taylor was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment and then released into custody of Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies.

He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail where he awaits extradition to Washington County, Virginia.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending in Sullivan County as well as Washington County, Virginia.

