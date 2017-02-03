Johnson City police arrest juvenile in fire at General Mills property

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department made an arrest in the fire at the General Mills property.

Police charged a 17-year-old with arson and criminal trespassing.

The fire began on the evening of September 25th at the property on West Walnut Street.

Police arrested the juvenile and transported the teen to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police said a hearing for the teen will take place in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date.

See also:

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.