Pair of Milligan veterans punch tickets to nationals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 3, 2017) – The Milligan College track and field team split and sent two groups to different meets that started on Friday. Most of the team traveled across town to ETSU for the Buccaneer Invitational, while some of the team’s top distance runners traveled to Winston-Salem for the Camel City Elite meet. Day one of the meets featured plenty of action, resulting in several personal bests and the team’s third and fourth national qualifiers of the season.

At the Buccaneer Invitational, three Buffs set new personal records. The day started with freshman Tons Ferguson setting a new personal record in the 60m hurdles (8.70). Fellow freshman Brianna Buck set a new PR in the high jump, reaching 1.58 meters. For the second meet in a row, Liz Maller set another PR in the weight throw and threw for 15.33m, almost an entire meter farther than her previous record.

At Camel City Elite, freshman Katlyn Haas set a new PR in the mile (5:18.6) and finished second in her heat. Sarah Kate Gartman shed 22 seconds off her PR in the women’s 3000m. Erica Stone was a fraction of a second from setting a new PR in the women’s 800m. She finished in 2:25.71, .24 seconds from her PR.

Highlighting the day for the Buffs, a pair of upperclassmen reached national qualifying marks in their events. All-American Taylor Tafelsky beat the national “A” qualifying standard in the men’s mile by .2 seconds, finishing in 4:19.30. Junior JJ Robinson ran the women’s 3000m in 10:29, qualifying her for her second trip to the NAIA Indoor National Championship meet.

Both meets resume tomorrow and feature Hannah Segrave running her first 800m race of the season and sophomore Mark Stair in the men’s high jump.